A Crypto Expert Is Contesting House Seat In California

Cryptocurrency expert Brian Forde is running for the U.S. House of Representatives from California's 45th District seat.

Its a crowded race for the Democratic Party's nomination to unseat GOP incumbent Rep. Mimi Walters in the Orange County, and Forde hopes to attract crypto investors to his side.

He told the Ethereal Summit in Queens Saturday that he is running for office on a platform of bridging the gap between Congress and the crypto community.

The author of the White House memo on bitcoin, Forde is promising to help his constituents get their voices heard by recording their policy preferences on a blockchain, if elected.

The former head of MIT's Digital Currency Initiative wrote the memo while he was a White House senior advisor in the Office of Science and Technology Policy for cryptocurrency in the Obama Administration.

"I want to create transparency for the voice of the citizen, so that if I do make a decision that's not consistent with what all the votes said, then I've got to explain myself," Forde told CoinDesk.

He expressed confidence that he would be a knowledgeable representative that could communicate the industry's mission to sitting members of Congress.

Forde said recently that blockchain and cryptocurrency entrepreneurs in California are concerned if they can start their companies in the United States, where the regulatory structure on blockchain and cryptocurrency is very uncertain.

According to famous Facebook litigant Tyler Winklevoss, who founded the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange, Federal Election Commission records indicate that barely six months into his campaign, Forde has "already collected more Bitcoin contributions than all previous congressional candidates combined."

by Joji Xavier

