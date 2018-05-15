South Korean Regulators Target Crypto Exchanges' Corporate Accounts

South Korean financial regulators are tightening the noose on the country's cryptocurrency exchanges.

In the latest move, Financial Services Commission (FSC) has announced that it is widening its investigation into the cryptocurrency exchanges' use of corporate accounts, which the regulators say, can lead to money laundering.

"Following a request by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) and the prosecution to address growing anti-money laundering compliance concerns and possible abuse of cryptocurrencies in money laundering and fraud, the FSC is looking into exchanges' corporate accounts opened in local banks," Korea Times quoted an FSC official as saying.

Bithumb appears to be among the primary targets of an expanded investigation, according to the news outlet.

South Korean central bank in January had issued strict order to its commercial banks that crypto exchanges should maintain their corporate accounts for crypto transactions in real name. But only 30 percent of all crypto accounts have complied with this order so far.

This is the third major crackdown on domestic crypto exchanges by South Korean financial regulatory agencies since March.

In the first case, Coinnest Chairman Kim Ik-hwan was arrested over embezzlement and fraud charges.

Last week, Prosecutors raided the largest cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea as part of an investigation into suspected fraud. Upbit is suspected of transferring customer funds from their cryptocurrency exchange account to a representative or executive account.

The South Korean authorities had taken several regulatory actions to control the crypto frenzy that has hit Asia's fourth-largest , which has also emerged as the world's third-largest market for cryptocurrency.

Yoon Suk-heun, the new head of FSS, had hinted that he will consider relaxing the country's cryptocurrency regulations, but the FSC is continuing its hard-line stance.

FSC regulates financial policies, while the FSS is the government agency that examines and supervises financial institutes under the former's supervision.

by Joji Xavier

