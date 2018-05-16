ICON Announces Huge Partnership With Line To Build DApps On Blockchain Network

ICON, a project aiming to build a decentralized network for independent blockchains, announced a massive partnership with Japan's LINE Corp. for blockchain development.

The South Korean startup ICON and the social platform LINE PLUS launched a joint venture called Unchain to develop various decentralized applications or DApp services and to build synergies to expand the blockchain ecosystem.

LINE PLUS currently has over 200 million monthly average users worldwide. The Tokyo-based LINE Corp. is the Japanese unit of the South Korean internet search giant Naver Corporation.

H.K. Lee, technical director at ICON in charge of developing and reviewing DApp teams, was made the CEO of Unchain.

"Unchain will create a blockchain ecosystem fueled by a token , where the users are rewarded for their contributions to the network," the ICON Team said in a post on social platform Medium.

"This joint venture takes blockchain and decentralization another step closer to being a part of our everyday lives," the ICON Team added.

Unchain will host DApp services discovered through ICON and Unblock, a subsidiary of LINE dedicated to blockchain research and to accelerate DApp projects.

by Jyotsna V

