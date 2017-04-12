Delta Air Lines November Traffic And Capacity Rise - Quick Facts

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported that its traffic in November 2017 increased 3.5% from the year-ago period, on a capacity increase of 2.9%.

The airline said its traffic for the month of November 2017 rose 3.5% to 16.15 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 15.61 billion RPMs in the same period last year.

Monthly capacity was 18.91 billion available seat miles or ASMs, up 2.9% from 18.37 billion ASMs in the prior-year period.

Load factor for the month was 85.4%, up 0.4 points from 85.0% reported in the same period last year.

The company carried 14.89 million passengers across its broad global network in the month, up 1.5 percent from the prior-year period.

