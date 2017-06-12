Top Gainers & News Inspiring Rally - SNAP, DLPH, RGC, ATGE, BITA

Snap Inc. (SNAP), Aptiv PLC (DLPH), Regal Entertainment Group (RGC), Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE), and Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) were among the top gainers on Tuesday.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares jumped 10.10%, after analysts at Barclays upgraded the stock to Overweight from Equal weight. After missing revenue estimates in the last three quarters, the analysts believe that the company is better positioned now to beat expectations in 2018.

Aptiv PLC (DLPH) increased 11.18% on the first day of its trade in the new name. The company seeks to cut the cost of self-driving by more than 90 percent to around $5,000 per car by 2025, according to Chief Executive Officer Kevin Clark.

Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) rose 9.41%, after the movie theater chain agreed to be acquired by Cineworld for $23 a share, or $3.61 billion.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) rose 8.26%, after the company announced an agreement to transfer ownership of DeVry University and its Keller Graduate School of Management to Cogswell Education LLC. Cogswell Education will assume full ownership of DeVry University. While no consideration will be paid to Adtalem at closing, the agreement includes an earn-out for Adtalem, which is based on DeVry University's future performance over a multi-year period.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) jumped 8.17% although there is no company-specific information. The stock may be rising on the strength of being identified as a Chinese growth stock by a financial publication.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News