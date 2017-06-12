Earnings In Focus Today: AVGO, CMTL, FRED, HRB, LULU

What's in store for these stocks that are scheduled to release quarterly financial results on Wednesday, December 6, 2017?

* Strong wireless growth to fuel Broadcom's Q4

* Analysts expect bigger Q1 loss from CMTL

* FRED needs a miracle

* Brand power to benefit LULU's Q3

* HRB distributes 47.6% of earnings as dividends

Strong wireless growth is expected to accelerate Broadcom Ltd.'s (AVGO) Q4 results, which is scheduled to be released today after market close. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $4.52 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter. Last year, Broadcom reported Q4 net loss of $632 million or $1.59 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion. Most recently, the company updated its fourth-quarter guidance, currently projecting revenue to be at the higher end of the outlook provided earlier. While reporting Q3 results, the company had expected Q4 revenue to be $4.8 billion, plus or minus $75 million.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) is set to report its first-quarter results after the market closes today, with analysts expecting a loss of $0.29 per share amd revenue of $106.94 million. The company continues to see very positive signs and broad opportunities for future growth across all of its businesses. Last year, Comtech reported net loss of $2.5 million or $0.11 per share, and net sales of $135.8 million.

Fred's Inc. (FRED) is slated to release its Q3 results before the bell today, with analysts estimating a loss of $0.13 per share on revenue of $499.75 million. Last year, the company's net loss was $38.4 million or $1.05 per share and net sales of $516.6 million. The company has been struggling with lackluster comparable store sales, and continues to see challenges in its nonedible categories such as tobacco, paper, pet and chemical.

Tax preparation company H & R Block Inc. (HRB) is expected to release its Q2 results before the bell on Wednesday, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating a loss of $0.72 per share on revenue of $131.67 million. Last year, the company incurred a loss of $143 million or $0.67 per share with revenue of $131 million. HRB is a dividend stock with a 3.74% yield. The tax preparer distributes 47.6% of earnings as dividends. In the last decade, dividend has increased from $0.57 per share to $0.96 per share.



Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s (LULU) Q3 results are set to be released after the bell today, with analysts projecting earnings of $0.52 per share on revenue of $609.89 million. For the third quarter of fiscal 2017, the company expects net revenue to be in the range of $605 million - $615 million, earnings per share of $0.33 - $0.35, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.50 - $0.52. Last year, the retailer reported Q3 net income of $68.3 million or $0.50 per share on revenue of $544.4 million. The company believes that the growing global consumer response to lululemon's unique position as the leading brand that defines an active, mindful lifestyle, would benefit its Q3 results.

