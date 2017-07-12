Earnings In Focus: Dec. 7 (CIEN, CONN, COO, DG, FNSR, MEI)

Check out the stocks that are lined up to release their quarterly financial results on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

CIEN - Strategic investments to boost Q3 results

CONN - Hurricane Harvey impact may limit quarterly performance

COO - Expanding product portfolio to prop up Q4 results

DG - Q3 results to reflect positive customer traffic

FNSR - Strong demand for 100GB QSFP28 transceivers to boost Q2 results

MEI - Will Methode beat the Streets?

Network strategy and company Ciena Corp. (CIEN) will release financial results for its fourth quarter before the bell on Dec. 7, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.50 per share on revenue of $736.91 million. Ciena expects Q4 revenue to be in the range of $720 million - $750 million. Last year, the company reported GAAP net income of $36.6 million or $0.25 per share, adjusted income of $69.4 million or $0.44 per share, and revenue of $716.2 million. The company's long-term corporate strategy aimed at diversifying and scaling the for sustainable growth in revenue and profitability may benefit Ciena's upcoming Q3 results.

**

Specialty retailer Conn's Inc. (CONN) is scheduled to release its Q3 results today before the market opens. Analysts are looking for eanings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $362.19 million for the quarter. The company expects Q3 same store sales to be down -5.0% to -9.0%.

While issuing Q3 guidance, Norm Miller, Conn's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "Current business trends indicate that Hurricane Harvey's impact on third quarter results will be limited, reflecting the resiliency of our business model and the value we provide customers. I remain encouraged by the long-term direction we are headed and continue to anticipate full-year profitability for fiscal year 2018."

**

Medical device company The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) is set to report financial results for its fourth quarter, with analysts estimating earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $559.24 million. Last year, the company reported net income of $60.5 million or $1.23 per share, non-GAAP EPS of $2.28 and net sales of $518.7 million.

In an effort to fortify Cooper Companies' CooperVision specialty lens business, the company acquired Paragon Vision Sciences for about $80 million. To bolster its CooperSurgical unit's performance, the company entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) to acquire the global rights and business of its PARAGARD Intrauterine Device or IUD in a $1.1 billion cash transaction.

**

Dollar General Corp. (DG) remains committed to focusing on the long-term profitable growth and reinvesting in its business and capturing cost savings. The discount retailer is slated to release its Q3 results before the bell today. Wall Street analysts are looking for Q3 EPS of $0.94 and revenue of $5.8 billion. Last year, the company reported net income of $235 million or $0.84 per share on net sales of $5.32 billion.

The company now expects fiscal 2017 GAAP EPS of $4.35 - $4.50, versus prior guidance of $4.25 - $4.50. Dollar General continues to forecast 2017 net sales to increase by about 5% - 7%.

**

Optical communications technology leader Finisar Corp. (FNSR) planned to publish its Q2 results after the bell today, with analysts estimating earnings of $0.30 per share on revenue of $330.88 million. The company's Q2 results are expected to be driven largely by sales of a 100 gigabit QSFP28 transceivers for hyper scale data centers and high power VCSEL arrays for 3D sensing. Finisar expects Q2 revenues in the range of $322 million - $342 million, non-GAAP gross margin of about 33%-34%, non-GAAP operating margin of about 10% -11%, and non-GAAP EPS of about $0.27 - $0.33. Last year, the company earned $48.7 million or $0.43 per share on revenue of $369.9 million.

**

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) is due to report its Q2 financial results today before the bell, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expecting earnings of $0.64 per share on revenue of $215.99 million. Prior year's net income was $24.9 million or $0.66 per share with net sales of $209.3 million.

The electronic components maker anticipates fiscal 2018 sales in the range of $807 million - $827 million, and EPS of $2.43 to $2.63. Oct. 3, Methode Electronics completed the acquisition of Pacific Insight Electronics Corp. for about US$114 million.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News