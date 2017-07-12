Stock Gainers & News Inspiring Rally: DVA, ROKU, HRB, KLXI, FBR

DaVita Inc. (DVA), Roku, Inc. (ROKU), H&R Block, Inc. (HRB), KLX Inc. (KLXI), Fibria Celulose S.A. (FBR) were among the top gainers on Wednesday.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) soared 13.57% on the news of acquisition by Optum, a leading services company, for approximately $4.9 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close in 2018.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) went 12.19% higher, despite opinions that the stock's valuation is higher. The shares have more than tripled from $14, its IPO price a few months ago. For the third quarter, the company reported better-than-expected revenue.

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) jumped 10.27% after reporting Q2 results. Loss per share was $0.71 , but revenue increased $10 million from last year to $141 million. The company said the results were in line with its expectations.

Shares of KLX Inc. (KLXI) went 9.44% higher after the company raised its FY2017 adjusted EPS outlook by $0.10 to approximately $3.10 per share. It had also reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.

Fibria Celulose S.A. (FBR) rose 7.16% . Analysts from a few brokerages covering the firm, have given an average "Buy" rating for the stock.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News