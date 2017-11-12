Earnings In Focus - Dec. 11 (CASY, KMG, YGE)

What's in store for Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY), KMG Chemicals Inc. (KMG), and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. (YGE) in today's earnings announcement?

- CASY's optimistic about basket ring inside the store

- Lubricants performance to boost KMG's Q1 results

- Increasing PV module shipments to propel YGE's Q3 performance

Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY), a chain of convenience stores, is due to release its Q2 financial results after the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $1.40 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

Year-ago Numbers:

* Net income - $57.2 Mln

* EPS - $1.44

* Revenue - $1.92 Bln

Economic conditions continue to pressure customer traffic, adversely impacting same-store sales across all categories. However, Casey's said it is encouraged to see that its "basket ring inside the store, excluding fuel, has stabilized for the past several quarters, and continues to be an industry leader in same-store sales growth, in both fuel gallons and inside its stores."

**

KMG Chemicals Inc. (KMG) will release its Q1 results today after the market close. Analysts estimate earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $106.6 million for the quarter. The company has been benefiting from demand both domestically and internationally, and its industrial lubricants business has continued to experience solid growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Year-ago Numbers:

* GAAP Net income - $5.7 Mln

* GAAP EPS - $0.47

* Adj. EPS - $0.48

* Revenue - $1.92 Bln

FY18 Guidance

*Sees sales of $435 Mln - $450 Mln; Consensus - $446.7 Mln

**

Solar panel maker Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. (YGE) is slated to announced its Q3 financial results before the bell today. The results are expected to reflect the surging demand from China. Last year, the company reported:

* Net loss - $50.3 Mln

* Loss per ADS - $2.80

* Adj. Loss - $39.5 Mln

* Net revenues - $218.9 Mln

The company expects its PV module shipments to be in the estimated range of 550MW - 600MW for the third quarter of 2017, and revised the shipments guidance for full year of 2017 from 2.1GW-2.2GW to 2.5GW-2.8GW.

**

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL), Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX), and Value Line Inc. (VALU) are the few other companies lined up to release their quarterly results today.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News