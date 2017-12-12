Earnings In Focus: Dec. 12 (ARWR, PAY)

Checkout the companies that are expected to release quarterly financial results on Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

* ARWR to benefit from collaboration agreement with Amgen

* Demand for PoS software, PaaS technologies to propel PAY Q4

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is due to publish its Q4 financial results after the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating a loss of $0.10 per share and revenue of $9.1 million.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Net loss - $22.2 Mln

* Loss per share - $0.34

* Revenues - $31K

The company said the upfront payments received from its collaboration agreements with Amgen will continue to be recognized as revenue over the next several quarters. Dec. 6, Arrowhead presented new data from the company's Phase 2 clinical study in patients that received multiple doses of ARC-520, the company's prior generation RNAi-based clinical candidate against chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV).

**

VeriFone Systems Inc. (PAY) is slated to release its Q4 results after the market closes on Dec. 12. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $0.43 per share on revenue of $472.46 million for the quarter.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* GAAP loss per share - $0.04

* Non-GAAP EPS - $0.30

* GAAP revenues - $464 Mln

* Non-GAAP revenues - $468 Mln

Q4 Guidance:

* VeriFone sees net revenues of about $470 mln - $473 mln

* GAAP EPS of about $0.22

* Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43

The company's Q4 non-GAAP revenue guidance reflects year-over-year growth for the first time in six quarters, while its non-GAAP EPS expectations reflected greater than 40% year-over-year increase.

FY17 Outlook:

* GAAP net revenues of about $1.864 bln - $1.867 bln

* GAAP loss of about $1.36/Shr

* Non-GAAP net revenues of about $1.867 bln - $1.870 bln

* Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30

VeriFone continues to invest in its next-generation platform and is likely to benefit from the increasing demand for Point-of-Sale software and Payment-as-a Service technologies.

- Nov. 2, Verifone implemented Mastercard's M/Chip Fast across the Verifone next generation and heritage payment solution lines.

- Oct. 17, Verifone and Alipay, the leading third-party payment platform, announced the extension of their existing global partnership to Verifone Taxi Solutions. Through the agreement, Chinese consumers traveling in New York and Las Vegas will be able to pay for taxis in the U.S. for the first time using their Alipay Mobile Wallet.

**

AMREP Corp. (AXR), Asta Funding Inc. (ASFI), CEL-SCI Corp. (CVM), Civitas Solutions Inc. (CIVI), Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO), and Ecology & Environment Inc. (EEI) are few other companies queued up to release their financial results today.

by RTT Staff Writer

