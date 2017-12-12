Hexcel Issues Forecast For FY18; Updates Outlook Through 2020 - Quick Facts

Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Tuesday provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2018 and also updated its outlook through 2020.

For fiscal 2018, Hexcel forecast sales in the range of $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion, with Commercial Aerospace leading the company's sales growth. In addition, the company expects 2018 earnings per share of $2.80 to $2.94, and free cash flow in excess of $230 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $2.97 per share for the year on revenues of $2.17 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Hexcel has revised its sales growth expectations through 2020 to a CAGR of 7 percent to 10 percent from its previously issued expectation of 6 percent to 9 percent. The company also expects double-digit earnings per share growth over the period.

The revised outlook includes annual average sales growth in Commercial Aerospace of 6 percent to 9 percent, annual average sales growth in Space & Defense of 3 percent to 5 percent, and annual average sales growth in Industrial in excess of 15 percent.

