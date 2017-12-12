logo
Quick Facts
Aecom Raises Five-year Financial Forecast Through FY22

Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) Monday said it will raise its five-year adjusted earnings per share growth forecast through fiscal year 2022. The company expects positive benefit from its new capital allocation policy.

The company now expects fiscal 18 to 22 adjusted earnings per share growth of 12 to 15 percent. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase 7 percent. Organic revenue growth for the period is expected to be more than 5 percent.

Aecom said its projected cumulative Free Cash Flow for the period is $3.5+ billion.

Troy Rudd, AECOM's chief financial officer said, "Our new five-year outlook reaffirms our confidence in continued strong cash flow generation, which reflects the benefits of our diverse business model and our culture focused on cash management throughout the lifecycle of a project."

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

