Inditex 9-month Profit Rises; Sales Up 10% - Quick Facts

Inditex (IDEXF.PK) reported net profit of 2.34 billion euros for the first nine months of fiscal 2017, an year-on-year growth of 6%. EBITDA rose 6% to 3.82 billion euros.

From 1 February to 31 October, net sales rose by 10% to 17.96 billion euros. The company reported that its store count reached 7,504 with a footprint in 94 , having opened its first stores in Belarus in the third quarter.

The company also issued a trading update for its fourth-quarter 2017. Online and offline store sales increased by 13% in local currency terms between 1 November and 11 December 2017.

