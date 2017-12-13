Iebold Nixdorf CEO Andy Mattes Steps Down; Reiterates FY17 Outlook - Quick Facts

Diebold Nixdorf (DBD), a computer peripherals company, said Wednesday that Andreas "Andy" Mattes is stepping down from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

The company noted that the Office of the Chief Executive will be led by Christopher Chapman, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Juergen Wunram, senior vice president and chief operating officer, until a permanent successor has been named.

Chapman and Wunram will serve as interim co-Presidents and co-CEOs of the company in the Office of the Chief Executive.

The company said its board of directors has created a search committee and retained the executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to immediately begin the process to find a highly qualified CEO.

As previously announced by the company, Gary Greenfield, will become Chairman of the Board on January 1, 2018.

In addition, Diebold Nixdorf reaffirmed its full-year 2017 outlook for revenues of of approximately $4.6 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $370 million to $380 million, and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $1.05 to $1.15.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $1.10 per share for the year on revenues of $4.6 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

