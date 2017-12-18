Earnings In Focus: Dec. 18 (HEI, WOR)

HEICO Corp. (HEI) will release its fourth-quarter financial results after the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.57 per share on revenue of $409.61 million.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Net Sales - $363.3 Mln

* Net Income - $44.3 Mln

* EPS - $0.65

The results are expected to be bolstered by the increasing demand for the company's aerospace, space, other electronics and medical products. HEICO continues to focus on intermediate and long-term growth strategies with an emphasis on continuing to acquire profitable businesses at fair prices with strong margins.

Sept. 15, HEICO said its Electronic Technologies Group completed the acquisition of AeroAntenna Technology Inc., HEICO's largest-ever acquisition. Nov. 6, HEICO's Radiant Power Corp. subsidiary acquired Interface Displays & Controls Inc. in an all cash transaction. Nov. 7, HEICO entered into a new $1.3 billion unsecured revolving credit facility with a banking syndicate led by SunTrust Bank, Bank of America and Wells Fargo Bank.

The company increased its estimated consolidated fiscal 2017 year-over-year growth in net sales to 9% - 11% and net growth in net income to 14% - 16%, both are up from prior growth estimates in net sales of 8% - 10% and net income of 12% - 14%.

**

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) is scheduled to report its Q2 results after the bell today with Wall Street analysts projecting earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $823.5 million.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Net Sales - $727.8 Mln

* Net Income - $46.6 Mln

* EPS - $0.72

The company continues to institute lean practices within its businesses, improving operations at all levels.

Nov. 20, Worthington Industries' Worthington Armstrong Venture, WAVE, has agreed to sell its and operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, to Knauf Group. Worthington expects to realize about $45 million for its 50% share of the WAVE operations being sold. Once completed, the sale is expected to reduce Worthington's share of equity income from WAVE by about $5 million per year. The agreement includes the sale of WAVE businesses and operations in the United Kingdom, France, China and India.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN), Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW), IXYS Corp. (IXYS), and Straight Path Communications Inc. (STRP) are also lined up to release their quarterly financial results.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News