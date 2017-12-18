The Swiss Stock Market Climbed To A New High For The Year

The Swiss stock market climbed on broad strength Monday and reached a new high for the year. The gains were driven largely by optimism over the prospects for U.S. tax reform. The House is scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday, with a vote in the Senate expected to follow shortly thereafter.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.61 percent Monday and finished at 9,452.32. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.78 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.59 percent.

Lonza was among the best performing stocks of the session, rising 2.8 percent. Aryzta advanced 1.5 percent, Sika gained 1.6 percent and ABB added 1.4 percent. Schindler finished higher by 1.3 percent and Dufry rose 1.2 percent. Clariant climbed 1.2 percent, while Adecco and Sonova gained 1.1 percent each.

Partners Group closed higher by 0.8 percent after it announced a property purchase in Australia. UBS increased 0.9 percent and Credit Suisse added 0.7 percent.

Givaudan advanced 0.6 percent after it agreed to acquire Expressions Parfumées.

Richemont climbed 1.0 percent and Swatch added 0.6 percent.

Among the index heavyweights, Roche increased 0.8 percent and Novartis gained 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, Nestlé slid 0.1 percent.

