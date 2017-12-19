European Shares Seen Higher At Open On US Tax Cut Hopes

European stocks may open on a positive note Tuesday as investors remain focused on the progress of the proposed tax legislation in the U.S.

The House of Representatives will vote on the most sweeping, pro-growth tax reform legislation later today while the Senate vote is expected to follow short on the heels.

Asian stock are broadly higher after the World Bank raised its forecast for China's growth in 2017, citing rising household incomes and a recovery in global trade.

The dollar held steady against rivals, while oil edged higher on news of a North Sea pipeline outage and a workers' strike in the Nigerian energy industry.

In economic releases, British companies remained optimistic about the ability to generate jobs in the short-term, an annual survey published by the Confederation of British Industry showed earlier in the day.

Around 93 percent of respondents said a diverse and inclusive workforce is important to the future success of their organization.

Germany's Ifo confidence survey results are due later in the day, with economists expecting the corresponding index to rise to 117.6 in December from 117.5 in November.

Overnight, U.S. stocks hit fresh record highs as data showed an unexpected improvement in homebuilder confidence in December and investors awaited a vote on a bill that would cut corporate individual tax rates.

The Dow rose 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 inched up half a percent and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.8 percent.

European markets rose for the first time in four sessions on Monday, with some merger and acquisition activity, positive economic data from China and Japan as well as U.S. tax reform hopes helping underpin investor sentiment.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rallied 1.2 percent. The German DAX jumped 1.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.6 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

