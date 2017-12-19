Earnings In Focus: Dec. 19 (CCL, DRI, MU, RHT)

Check out what's in store for Carnival Corp. (CCL), Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), Micron Technology Inc. (MU), and Red Hat Inc. (RHT) in earnings announcement today.

- Strong booking trends likely to offset Hurricanes' impact on CCL's Q4

- DRI's Q2 to benefit from to-go processes

- Increasing demand for memory & storage solutions to boost MU's Q1 results

- RHT's Q3 results to reflect robust demand for hybrid cloud technologies

Carnival Corp. (CCL) is due to release its Q4 results before the bell today with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.

The company expects

* Q4 adj. EPS to be $0.44 - $0.50

* Q4 constant currency net revenue yields to be up about 1.5% - 2.5% vs. last year

* Q4 constant currency revenue yields, excl. impact related to voyage disruptions, to increase about 3.5%, up 1.5% from the mid-point of September guidance.

Year-Ago Q4 Numbers:

* GAAP net income - $609 Mln

* GAAP EPS - $0.83

* Adj. Net income - $491 Mln

* Adj. EPS - $0.67

* Revenues - $3.94 Bln

* In constant currency, net revenue yields increased 4.1%

FY17 Outlook

- Now expects FY17 net revenue yields in constant currency to be up about 4.0% vs last year; and better than June guidance of up about 3.5%.

Strong booking trend is expected to propel the company's third-quarter results, partly offset by the recent impact of Hurricanes. The company said it has many innovative efforts to accelerate demand in 2018 and beyond including its digital streaming channel, OceanView, and mobile gaming portfolio, PlayOcean.

Nov. 9, Carnival said it completed an extensive, multi-million-dollar redesign and upgrade of Cruise Terminal 2 at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. Dec. 18, Carnival said it is partnering with Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) - the leading media company serving Hispanic America - to develop the first O·C·E·A·N primetime series.

**

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is planned to serve its Q2 financial results before the market opens today. Analysts are looking for earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Net income - $79.5 Mln

* EPS - $0.64

* Sales - $1.64 Bln

Reaffirms FY18 Outlook

* Continues to expect total sales growth of 11.5% - 13%

* Still sees adj. EPS from cont. ops. to be $4.38 - $4.50

The results are likey to reflect the addition of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and other new restaurant openings. The company continues to improve its to-go processes to handle increased volume, enhancing IT support, and redesigning its to-go stations to improve the guest experience.

**

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is due to release its Q1 financial results after the bell today. The company is poised to benefit from solid execution and robust demand for its memory and storage solutions. Micron believes its focus on accelerating the deployment of advanced technologies and solutions will address customers' evolving requirements, further strengthen the company's financial foundation, and enhance shareholder value.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* GAAP Net income - $180 Mln

* GAAP EPS - $0.16

* Non-GAAP net income - $335 Mln

* Non-GAAP EPS - $0.32

* Net Sales - $3.97 Bln

**

Red Hat Inc. (RHT) will report financial results for its third quarter after the market closes today with analysts estimating earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $739.27 million.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* GAAP Net income - $68 Mln

* GAAP EPS - $0.37

* Non-GAAP net income - $111 Mln

* Non-GAAP EPS - $0.61

* Revenue - $615 Mln

Q3 Outlook

- Sees revenue to be about $730 mln - $737 mln

- Expects GAAP EPS to be about $0.48

- Projects non-GAAP EPS to be about $0.70.

FY Guidance

- Now expects revenue to be about $2.880 bln - $2.895 bln

- Now sees GAAP EPS of about $1.89 - $1.91 per share

- Currently projects non-GAAP EPS to be about $2.77 - $2.79.

Red Hat believes it is well-positioned to capitalize on a generational shift in infrastructure technologies that underpin IT strategies.

**

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH), FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS), FedEx Corp. (FDX), Navistar International Corp. (NAV), ReneSola Ltd. (SOL), Steelcase Inc. (SCS), and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. (YGE) are also lined up to release their quarterly financial results on Dec. 19, 2017.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News