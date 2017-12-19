DAX Little Changed As Dollar Weakens

German shares were higher on Tuesday, although overall gains remained muted amid signs of dollar weakness on concerns over the proposed tax bill's impact on the world's largest .

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 13,317 in late opening deals after climbing as much as 1.6 percent in the previous session.

Fashion house Hugo Boss rallied 2.4 percent after its CEO Mark Langer told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that the company's sales growth will outperform the market in 2018.

Deutsche Lufthansa advanced 1.5 percent after announcing plans to launch revenue-based loyalty programs.

