CAC 40 Falls On Profit Taking

French shares were subdued on Tuesday as signs of dollar weakness on concerns over the proposed tax bill's impact on the world's largest prompted traders to book some profits after strong gains in the previous session.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 9 points or 0.16 percent at 5,412 in late opening deals after rising 1.3 percent on Monday.

Sodexo shares were up nearly 1 percent. The French group on Monday announced its partnership with India's largest food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com