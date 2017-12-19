FTSE 100 Edges Higher On Thin Volume

U.K. shares were modestly higher on Tuesday even as trading volumes remained lackluster ahead of the U.S. House vote on the tax bill later today.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 25 points or 0.34 percent at 7,562 in late opening deals after closing 0.6 percent higher in the previous session.

Old Mutual shares jumped 3 percent. The Anglo-South African financial services group is selling its U.K. wealth run by veteran fund manager Richard Buxton to a private equity firm for 600 million pounds.

Miners were broadly higher, with Anglo American rallying 2 percent and Glencore rising half a percent.

