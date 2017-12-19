logo
Commentary
mail  E-MAIL
Share SHARE
FONT-SIZE Plus   Neg

FTSE 100 Edges Higher On Thin Volume

U.K. shares were modestly higher on Tuesday even as trading volumes remained lackluster ahead of the U.S. House vote on the tax bill later today.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 25 points or 0.34 percent at 7,562 in late opening deals after closing 0.6 percent higher in the previous session.

Old Mutual shares jumped 3 percent. The Anglo-South African financial services group is selling its U.K. wealth business run by veteran fund manager Richard Buxton to a private equity firm for 600 million pounds.

Miners were broadly higher, with Anglo American rallying 2 percent and Glencore rising half a percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2017 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap