Darden Restaurants Raises FY18 Outlook - Quick Facts

While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Darden Restaurants, Inc., (DRI) raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2018.

For fiscal 2018, Darden Restaurants now expects adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations in a range of $4.45 to $4.53 per share, up from the prior range of $4.38 to $4.50 per share.

On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.44 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total sales growth for the year is now expected to be approximately 13 percent, up from the prior range of 11.5 percent to 13 percent.

The company now forecasts full-year same-restaurant sales growth of about 2 percent. Earlier, the company projected same-restaurant sales growth from legacy Darden brands of approximately 1.0 percent to 2.0 percent.

