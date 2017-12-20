Earnings In Focus: Dec. 20 (ADSX, BBBY, GIS, WGO)

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), General Mills Inc. (GIS), and Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) are among the few other companies scheduled to release their financial results on December 20, 2017.

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS), a late-stage biotechnology company, is slated to release its fourth-quarter results after the bell today with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating a loss of $0.55 per share and revenue of $2.44 million.

Year-Ago Numbers:

? Revenue - $3.74 Mln

? Net loss - $21.7 Mln

? Loss per share - $0.55

The results are likely to reflect the company's focus on the execution of core programs, and the disciplined identification and analysis of additional opportunities to leverage its Lm Technology platform.

**

When Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) release its third-quarter financial results after the market closes today, Wall Street analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.9 billion.

Year-Ago Numbers:

? Revenue - $2.96 Bln

? Net Income - $126.4 Mln

? Earnings Per Share - $0.85

The company has initiated a number of transformational initiatives to drive operational excellence and now expects net earnings per share for the full year to be about $3.00, with the balance of the net earnings per share to be split about 20% in the fiscal third quarter and about 80% in the fiscal fourth quarter.

**

General Mills Inc. (GIS) is due to release its second-quarter results before the bell today with analysts estimating earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $4.09 billion.

Year-Ago Numbers:

? Revenue - $4.1 Bln

? Net Income - $482 Mln

? Earnings Per Share - $0.80

? Adj. EPS - $0.85

Last month, General Mills reaffirmed its key financial targets for the fiscal year ending May 27, 2018. Fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share, which excludes certain items affecting comparability, are expected to increase between 1% and 2% in constant currency.

The company also expects significant improvement in Q2 organic net sales trends compared to first-quarter results, driven largely by continued improvement in retail sales trends in U.S. measured outlets. Second-quarter adjusted gross margin and adjusted operating profit margin are expected to be below last year. Constant-currency segment operating profit and adjusted EPS are also expected to be below year-ago levels in the second quarter, though the rate of decline is expected to be less than in the first quarter of 2018.

**

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) plans to release its first-quarter financial results before the bell today, with analysts estimating earnings of $0.52 per share on revenue of $387.13 million. The company continues to invest in its growth opportunities while seeking to generate strong cash flow to further reduce debt, keep balance sheet strong, and fund profitable growth.

Year-Ago Numbers:

? Revenue - $245.3 Mln

? Net Income - $11.7 Mln

? Earnings Per Share - $0.42

**

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ), Actuant Corp. (ATU), Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR), Optical Cable Corp. (OCC), Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (SKYS), and WSI Industries Inc. (WSCI) are also lined up to release their quarterly financial results today.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News