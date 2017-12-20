CAC 40 Slips Into Red In Cautious Trade

French shares were marginally lower on Wednesday despite the U.S. Senate approving the much-awaited $1.5 trillion tax reform bill, which would cut taxes for businesses and individuals while widening American budget deficit and income inequality.

A technical vote in the House is still needed before it can be sent to President Donald Trump's desk.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 3 points at 5,380 in late opening deals after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Lender BNP Paribas slid half a percent after reports that it is considering moving 45 internal finance jobs from Paris to Lisbon.

Michelin Group gained half a percent after it appointed a new leadership team for North America.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis