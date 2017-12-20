FTSE 100 Lackluster Ahead Of Carney's Speech

U.K. shares were lackluster on Wednesday as the pound inched higher and investors awaited Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's speech to Parliament.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 3 points at 7,540 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.

BHP Billiton shares advanced 0.6 percent. The mining giant said it has reached a view to exit from the World Coal Association due to differences between its positions on climate and energy policy.

Shaftesbury shares declined half a percent. The real estate investment trust announced that it has acquired six buildings on Neal Street, Seven Dials, for 24.6 million pounds, inclusive of acquisition costs.

