European Shares Lackluster Ahead Of Carney's Speech

European stocks were lackluster on Wednesday despite the U.S. Senate approving the much-awaited $1.5 trillion tax reform bill, which would cut taxes for businesses and individuals while widening American budget deficit and income inequality.

A technical vote in the House is still needed before it can be sent to President Donald Trump's desk.

Traders also awaited Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's speech to Parliament later in the day.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally lower at 390.91 in late opening deals after declining 0.4 percent the previous day.

France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down around 0.1 percent each while the German DAX was marginally higher.

German energy firm Innogy rose over 1 percent amid news its CEO is leaving with immediate effect. RWE shares advanced 0.4 percent.

Pharmaceutical company Stada jumped 9 percent after concluding a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Nidda Healthcare GmbH.

Furniture retailer Steinhoff, which is facing a credit squeeze following allegations of accounting irregularities, plummeted as much as 33 percent.

BHP Billiton added 0.6 percent in London. The mining giant said it has reached a view to exit from the World Coal Association due to differences between its positions on climate and energy policy.

