The Swiss Stock Market Dropped Again As Heavyweights Fall

The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session in the red, extending its losses from the previous day. The weak performance of the index heavyweights pressured the overall market.

The mood among investors was not necessarily bad. The prospect of U.S. tax reform before Christmas is welcome news, however, most feel it was already priced in to the market.

The Swiss Market Index decreased 0.90 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,314.83. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.71 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.86 percent.

Index heavyweight Novartis declined 2.3 percent. The stock had been range-bound for much of the day, but turned sharply lower in the afternoon. Nestlé dropped 1.1 percent and Roche slid 0.3 percent.

Lonza weakened by 1.7 percent, Kuehne + Nagel decreased 1.5 percent and Swisscom forfeited 1.4 percent. Sonova surrendered 1.2 percent and Clariant fell 0.9 percent.

UBS dropped 1.1 percent, while Credit Suisse and Julius Baer finished lower by 0.7 percent each.

ABB rose 0.1 percent. The industrial group announced the separation of various activities in engineering, procurement, construction.

Travel retailer Dufry jumped 2.6 percent after U.S. billionaire Paul Singer acquired a 5.57 percent stake in the company.

Sika increased 1.4 percent. The company is taking over U.S. company Emseal Joint Systems.

Market Analysis