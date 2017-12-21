European Shares Seen Opening Mixed In Cautious Trade

European stocks may open on a mixed note Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform bill finally passed through Congress, raising concerns over its effect on monetary policy stimulus and the future of interest rates.

Gold edged higher and the dollar held near a one-week high against the yen, helped by a rise in U.S. bond yields, while oil steadied after rising overnight amid unplanned temporary outages and data showing a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. stockpiles.

Asian stock are trading mostly lower as the Bank of Japan left its monetary policy unchanged as widely expected, underscoring its conviction that recovery in the world's third largest was gathering momentum.

On Wednesday, Sweden's Riksbank took its first baby steps toward reversing ultra-loose policy by ending a program of bond purchases after almost three years.

In economic releases, U.K. consumer confidence fell to a four-year low in December as Brexit uncertainty, higher inflation and interest rate hike by the Bank of England weighed on the assessment of personal finance, survey data from GfK showed. The survey suggested that the confidence level is set to drop further next year.

U.K. car output decreased 4.6 percent year-on-year in November on weak domestic demand, industry data showed.

Meanwhile, Catalonia votes in a closely-watched election today that will decide the future of Spain.

Overnight, the major U.S. averages fell around 0.1 percent even as housing data painted a positive picture of the economy and the House of Representatives approved a sweeping tax reform bill and sent it to President Donald Trump's desk.

European markets nudged lower on Wednesday as a firmer euro prompted traders to lock in some profits. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index lost 0.7 percent.

The German DAX tumbled 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.6 percent and the U.K's FTSE 100 declined 0.3 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News