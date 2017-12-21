Earnings In Focus: Dec. 21 (KMX, CAG, NKE, PAYX)

CarMax Inc. (KMX), Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV), NIKE Inc. (NKE), and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) are among the few other companies that are scheduled to release their financial results on December 21, 2017.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) is slated to release its third-quarter results before the bell today with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.81 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.

Year-Ago Numbers:

- Net Income - $136.6 Mln

- EPS - $0.72

- Net Sales - $3.70 Bln

The company continues to invest heavily in and digital initiatives to improve the customer experience.

Nov. 28, CarMax said it is expanding its commercial relationship with RepairPal, a leading provider of auto service and repair via a network of RepairPal Certified shops. Additionally, CarMax has made a minority investment of $5 million as the lead in a new round of financing for RepairPal.

**

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, is due to report its second-quarter results before the market open today. Analysts are looking for earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.

Year-Ago Numbers:

- Net Income - $122.1 Mln

- EPS - $0.28

- Adj. EPS from cont. ops. - $0.49

- Net Sales - $2.09 Bln

The company reiterated its fiscal 2018 financial outlook. Conagra still expects:

- Reported and organic net sales growth to be down 2% to flat

- Adj. operating margin of 15.9% - 16.3%

- Adj. EPS from cont. ops. Of $1.84 - $1.89; Consensus - $1.89.

**

Homebuilder Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) will publish its Q4 results before the bell today with analysts estimating earnings of $0.02 per share on revenue of $608.67 million.

Year-Ago Numbers:

- Net Income - $22.3 Mln

- EPS - $0.14

- Total Revenues - $805.1 Mln

**

Athletic footwear and apparel company NIKE Inc. (NKE) is likely to release its second-quarter results after the market closes today with analysts estimating earnings of $0.40 per share on revenue of $8.4 billion. In an effort to enhance its direct customer connection, the company has been "ramping up investment in digital capabilities ranging from data science and analytics to machine learning to augmented reality to image recognition and personalization."

Year-Ago Numbers:

- Net Income - $842 Mln

- EPS - $0.50

- Total Revenues - $8.2 Bln

**

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is due to release its Q2 financial results before the bell today. Analysts are expecting the ompany to report earnings of $0.59 per share on revenue of $823.16 million for the quarter. The results are expected to reflect the impact of hurricanes, somewhat offset by an increase in small businesses.

Year-Ago Numbers:

- Net Income - $202.1 Mln

- EPS - $0.56

- Total Revenues - $771.4 Mln

**

AAR Corp. (AIR), Accenture PLC (ACN), Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG), CalAmp Corp. (CAMP), Cintas Corp. (CTAS), Finish Line Inc. (FINL), Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG), and Lindsay Corp. (LNN) are also lined up to report their quarterly financial results today.

