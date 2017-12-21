DAX Drifts Lower As Catalonia Votes In New Election

German shares extended losses from the previous session on Thursday as offered a muted reaction to the passage of major U.S. tax reform and the focus turned to a defining election in Catalonia that will decide the future of Spain.

The benchmark DAX was down 0.20 percent at 13,042 in late opening deals after tumbling 1.1 percent in the previous session.

Among the worst performers, troubled furniture retailer Steinhoff slumped 14 percent to extend recent losses.

by RTT Staff Writer

