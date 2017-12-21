CAC 40 Extends Losses Ahead Of Christmas Break

French shares extended losses from the previous session on Thursday as offered a muted reaction to the passage of major U.S. tax reform and the focus turned to a defining election in Catalonia that will decide the future of Spain. Also, traders were seen paring positions going into Christmas.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 0.20 percent at 5,341 in late opening deals after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.

In economic releases, French manufacturing confidence declined unexpectedly in December, survey results from statistical office Insee showed.

The climate in manufacturing remained very favorable in December, although the composite index dropped to 112 from 113 in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis