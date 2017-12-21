FTSE 100 Little Changed As Housebuilders Tumble

U.K. shares were little changed in lackluster trade Thursday as housebuilding stocks succumbed to selling pressure on concerns over the Brexit effect on the .

Industry data showed earlier in the day that U.K. car output decreased 4.6 percent year-on-year in November in the wake of deteriorating consumer sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,531 in late opening deals after closing 0.3 percent lower the previous day.

Mining stocks were broadly higher, with Glencore, Anglo American, Antofagasta and BHP Billiton rising between 0.4 percent and 1 percent.

Housebuilder Berkeley Group dropped 1.5 percent, Persimmon shed 1.1 percent and Barratt Developments declined 0.9 percent.

McCarthy & Stone fell as much as 10 percent after the government proposed to cut controversial ground rents on new long leases to zero.

Balfour Beatty shares rallied 3 percent. The infrastructure group has reached an agreement with funds managed by Dalmore Capital Limited to sell a 12.5 percent stake in Connect Plus, the company which operates the M25 orbital motorway.

Intercontinental Hotels Group rose over 1 percent. The company said that the enacted U.S. Tax Cuts and Job Acts Bill will reduce its group effective tax rate by mid to high single digit percentage points from 1 January 2018.

