European Shares Suffer Third Day Of Losses

European stocks fell for a third day running Thursday as offered a muted reaction to the passage of major U.S. tax reform and traders started paring positions ahead of the Christmas holiday. The focus remained on a defining election in Catalonia that will decide the future of Spain.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.2 percent at 387.42 in late opening deals after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 were down around 0.3 percent each while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.1 percent.

Troubled furniture retailer Steinhoff slumped 7 percent to extend recent losses.

Housebuilding stocks fell in London on concerns over the Brexit effect on the after industry data showed that U.K. car output decreased 4.6 percent year-on-year in November in the wake of deteriorating consumer sentiment.

Berkeley Group dropped 1.5 percent, Persimmon shed 1.1 percent and Barratt Developments declined 0.9 percent.

McCarthy & Stone fell as much as 10 percent after the government proposed to cut controversial ground rents on new long leases to zero.

Balfour Beatty shares rallied 3 percent. The infrastructure group has reached an agreement with funds managed by Dalmore Capital Limited to sell a 12.5 percent stake in Connect Plus, the company which operates the M25 orbital motorway.

Intercontinental Hotels Group rose over 1 percent. The company said that the enacted U.S. Tax Cuts and Job Acts Bill will reduce its group effective tax rate by mid to high single digit percentage points from 1 January 2018.

Nokia shares rallied 2.7 percent. The Finnish telecoms equipment group has signed a multi-year patent license agreement with China's Huawei.

