Apogee Enterprises Lowers FY18 Outlook - Quick Facts

While reporting its third-quarter financial results today, Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) lowered its financial outlook for fiscal 2018.

"We are lowering our guidance for full-year fiscal 2018 due to lower than expected volume and pricing, primarily in architectural glass, and higher than expected health care costs. In addition, our outlook now reflects charges that will result from a fourth-quarter restructuring that leverages investments we have made that improve efficiency," said Joseph Puishys, Apogee chief executive officer.

For fiscal 2018, the company now forecasts earnings of $2.58 to $2.68 per share, which include approximately $0.11 per share of expected fourth-quarter restructuring charges, and adjusted earnings of $3.04 to $3.14 per share.

The company's previous outlook was for earnings of $3.05 to $3.25 per share and adjusted earnings of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.

Apogee Enterprises now projects full-year revenue growth of approximately 20 percent, which reflects $8 to $10 million of hurricane impacted revenues that will move into fiscal 2019. The previous outlook was for revenue growth of 24 to 26 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.07 per share for the year on revenues of $1.39 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

