Paychex Q2 Adj. Earnings Meets View; Affirms FY18 Outlook - Quick Facts

Paychex Inc. (PAYX), a provider of payroll and HR services, on Thursday reported a 7 percent increase in profit for the second quarter from last year on higher sales.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter matched analysts' expectations, while revenues beat their estimates. Looking ahead, the company affirmed its financial outlook for fiscal 2018.

The company's second-quarter net income increased to $217.0 million or $0.60 per share from $202.1 million or $0.56 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.59 per share, compared to $0.56 per share in the year-ago period.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter also increased 7 percent to $826.5 million from $771.4 million a year ago. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $823.16 million.

Service revenue also rose 7 percent to $812.5 from $760.0 million in the same period last year. The acquisition of HR Outsourcing Holdings, Inc. , completed during August 2017, contributed approximately 3 percent to the total service revenue growth for the second quarter.

For fiscal 2018, Paychex affirmed its financial outlook. The company continues to expect adjusted net income to increase approximately 7 percent and adjusted earnings per share to increase in the range of 7 percent to 8 percent. Total revenue is expected to grow approximately 6 percent.

The Street expects earnings of $2.38 per share for the year on revenues of $3.35 billion.

