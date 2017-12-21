Trump: Tax Cuts Will Speak For Themselves

President Donald Trump has accused the media of distorting the facts about the tax reform bill passed by Republican lawmakers and expressed confidence the tax cuts included in the legislation will speak for themselves.

In a post to Twitter on Thursday, Trump suggested that media criticism of the tax reform bill reflected an effort to appease Democrats.

"The Massive Tax Cuts, which the Fake News Media is desperate to write badly about so as to please their Democrat bosses, will soon be kicking in and will speak for themselves," Trump tweeted.

He added, "Companies are already making big payments to workers. Dems want to raise taxes, hate these big Cuts!"

Republicans have highlighted plans by companies such as AT&T (T), Boeing (BA), Comcast (CMCSA), and Wells Fargo (WFC) to give bonuses to employees or boost investment following final passage of the bill on Wednesday.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway argued in an interview on Fox News on Thursday that the announced plans upend the Democratic claims the bill only benefits the wealthy.

"You saw the anticipation and expectation of this tax cut was having a positive impact on so many decisions from these employers," Conway said. "Now they are actually putting the money immediately in the pockets of their employees."

"I would also say that those Democrats and really their friends in the mainstream media who predicted that this would only be for the wealthy, that this would hurt the middle class, little guy, that got upended hours after it passed," she added. "It's already not true."

Conway suggested that Democratic lawmakers who represent states where those businesses are headquartered or have a presence will have a difficult time explaining their vote against the tax reform bill.

The tax reform bill reduces the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, gives tax breaks to pass-through businesses and includes provisions intended to encourage domestic business investment.

The legislation also reduces tax rate for most individuals, although the tax cuts for individuals are set to expire.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News