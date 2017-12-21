Stocks Seeing Moderate Strength In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks have moved moderately higher in morning trading on Thursday. The major averages have all moved to the upside, although buying interest has remained somewhat subdued.

Currently, the major averages remain in positive territory. The Dow is up 107.99 points or 0.4 percent at 24,834.64, the Nasdaq is up 15.09 points or 0.2 percent at 6,976.05 and the S&P 500 is up 9.76 points or 0.4 percent at 2,689.01.

Optimism about the economic impact of the Republican tax reform bill has contributed to the strength on Wall Street after GOP lawmakers managed to send the legislation to President Donald Trump's desk on Wednesday.

The reaction to the passage of the bill has been somewhat subdued thus far, however, as traders question if the potential impact of the legislation has already been priced into the .

Traders are also digesting a slew of economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing a bigger than expected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 16th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 245,000, an increase of 20,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 225,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 234,000.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed economic activity in the U.S. unexpectedly grew at a slightly slower than previously estimated rate in the third quarter.

The report said real gross domestic product surged up by 3.2 percent in the third quarter compared to the previously estimated 3.3 percent jump. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be unrevised.

Despite the downward revision, the GDP growth seen in the third quarter still reflects a modest acceleration from the 3.1 percent increase in the second quarter.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve also released a report showing an unexpected rebound in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in the month of December.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity climbed to 26.2 in December from 22.7 in November, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to drop to 21.5.

Airline stocks have shown a significant move to the upside in morning trading, driving the NYSE Arca Airline Index up by 1.4 percent. With the gain, the index has reached its best intraday level in five months.

Energy, financial, and telecom stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while weakness is visible among utilities stocks.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.5 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index is marginally lower, the French CAC 40 Index is just above the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.6 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are showing a lack of direction after trending lower in recent sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is unchanged at 2.497 percent.

