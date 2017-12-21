Poll Suggests Democrats Have Significant Advantage In Midterm Elections

While Republican lawmakers are celebrating their passage of sweeping tax reform legislation, the results of a Politico/Morning Consult poll suggest the GOP will be facing an uphill battle in next year's midterm elections.

The poll showed Democrats with a double-digit lead over Republicans on a generic ballot, their largest advantage of the year.

Forty-four percent of voters said they would be more likely to support the Democratic candidate in their district, while 34 percent said they would be more likely to vote for the Republican candidate.

Politico said most analysts suggest that a margin in the high single digits could be sufficient for Democrats to retake control of the House.

The survey was conducted before the tax reform bill was passed, however, and Republicans have expressed confidence they will receive a boost when Americans feel the effects of the legislation.

The poll also found that Democrats and liberals are as motivated as Republicans and conservatives to vote in next year's elections, reversing the trend from recent midterms.

"Our polling indicates voter enthusiasm for next year's midterms is high across party lines," said Kyle Dropp, the co-founder and chief research officer of Morning Consult.

He added, "Notably, 64 percent of Republicans and 59 percent of Democrats say they are very motivated to vote in next year's elections."

The Politico/Morning Consult survey of 1,991 registered voters was conducted December 14th through 18th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

