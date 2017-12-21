Major Averages Hovering Firmly In Positive Territory - U.S. Commentary

Stocks remain mostly positive in mid-day trading on Thursday after showing an early move to the upside. The upward move on the day comes on the heels of the lackluster performance that was seen in the previous session.

Currently, the major averages are hovering firmly in positive territory. The Dow is up 108.96 points or 0.4 percent at 24,835.61, the Nasdaq is up 22.54 points or 0.3 percent at 6,983.50 and the S&P 500 is up 10.18 points or 0.4 percent at 2,689.43.

Optimism about the economic impact of the Republican tax reform bill has contributed to the strength on Wall Street after GOP lawmakers managed to send the legislation to President Donald Trump's desk on Wednesday.

The reaction to the passage of the bill has been somewhat subdued thus far, however, as traders question if the potential impact of the legislation has already been priced into the .

Traders are also digesting a slew of economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing a bigger than expected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 16th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 245,000, an increase of 20,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 225,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 234,000.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed economic activity in the U.S. unexpectedly grew at a slightly slower than previously estimated rate in the third quarter.

The report said real gross domestic product surged up by 3.2 percent in the third quarter compared to the previously estimated 3.3 percent jump. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be unrevised.

Despite the downward revision, the GDP growth seen in the third quarter still reflects a modest acceleration from the 3.1 percent increase in the second quarter.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve also released a report showing an unexpected rebound in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in the month of December.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity climbed to 26.2 in December from 22.7 in November, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to drop to 21.5.

A report from the Conference Board also showed a slightly bigger than expected increase by its index of leading economic indicators.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index climbed by 0.4 percent in November after jumping by 1.2 percent in October. Economists had expected the index to rise by 0.3 percent.

Sector News

Energy stocks are seeing considerable strength in mid-day trading even though the price of crude oil is little changed. Crude oil for February delivery is inching up $0.03 to $58.12 a barrel.

Within the energy sector, oil service stocks are showing a particularly strong upward move, driving the Philadelphia Oil Service Index up by 3.2 percent. The index has reached its best intraday level in nearly seven months.

Significant strength is also visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 1.6 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. With the advance, the index has reached a five-month intraday high.

Financial, steel, and networking stocks are also seeing strength on the day, while utilities stocks have shown a notable move to the downside.

PG&E (PCG) is leading the utilities sector lower after suspending its dividend due to uncertainty related to potential liabilities associated with the October wildfires in Northern California.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved modestly higher after trending lower in recent sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.1 basis points at 2.486 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

