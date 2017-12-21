McConnell Willing To Bring Immigration Bill To The Floor Next Month

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., has indicated he is willing to bring an immigration bill to the floor by the end of next month if lawmakers can reach a compromise on the legislation.

McConnell noted in a statement on Wednesday that a bipartisan group of Senators are negotiating a bill that would include protections for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

President Donald Trump rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September and Democrats have repeatedly called for a fix to protect the immigrants known as Dreamers.

McConnell suggested that the bill would also include provisions to improve border security and interior immigration enforcement.

"If negotiators reach an agreement on these matters by the end of January, I will bring it to the Senate floor for a free-standing vote," McConnell said.

He added, "I encourage those working on such legislation to develop a compromise that can be widely supported by both political parties and actually become law."

The statement from McConnell came a day after a bipartisan group of Senators met with White House officials regarding immigration policy.

