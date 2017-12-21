U.N. Overwhelmingly Approves Resolution Criticizing U.S. Decision On Jerusalem

Member States in the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution criticizing the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Thursday

The resolution, which expresses "deep regret" over the decision concerning the status of Jerusalem, was adopted by a vote of 128 to 9, with 35 abstentions.

Togo, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Micronesia, Palau, Honduras and Guatemala joined the U.S. and Israel in voting against the resolution.

The vote in the general assembly came after the U.S. used its veto to block an attempt by the U.N. Security Council to adopt a similar resolution on Monday.

Ahead of the vote, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley accused the general assembly of singling the U.S. out for attack for the very act of exercising its right as a sovereign nation.

"We will remember it when we are called upon to once again make the world's largest contribution to the United Nations," Haley said.

She added, "And we will remember it when so many countries come calling on us, as they so often do, to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit."

President Donald Trump announced the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel earlier this month and said the U.S. would also begin preparations to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Trump said he determined that the move is in the best interests of the U.S. and the pursuit of peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

However, the decision by the president drew widespread criticism and sparked protests and violence across the Middle East.

The resolution adopted by the general assembly demanded that "all States comply with Security Council resolutions regarding the Holy City of Jerusalem, and not recognize any actions or measures contrary to those resolutions."

The resolution further affirmed that "any decisions and actions which purport to have altered the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded in compliance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council."

Nonetheless, resolutions adopted by the general assembly are non-binding and do not carry the force of international law as do measures approved by the Security Council.

