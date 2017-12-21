BRAZIL: S&P Has Not Announced Any Action On Credit Rating - Meirelles

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles denied rumors that the credit rating agency Standard & Poor's would downgrade the Brazilian sovereign note.

Meirelles also said all the conference calls with agencies made Wednesday focused on clarifying the pension reform bill and the postponement of the vote in the House of Representatives.

"We talked to Standard & Poor's as well as to Fitch and Moody's. It was an update session for the agencies on the evolution of the economic and fiscal situation and the voting on reforms, in particular, the pension one. There was no anticipation on rating," he said.

by Agencia CMA Latam

