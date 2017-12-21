BRAZIL: Temer Does Not Rule Out Running For Presidency In 2018

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian President Michel Temer has not ruled out running for the presidency next year, he said in an interview with BandNews radio. The possibility was raised by Temer after the approval rate to his government increased from 3% to 6%.

"It could be, of course, I could ... It's not my wish. I let things happen.My goal is to make a great government and be recognized by the Brazilian people", he said.

The president also stressed that the government could support a candidate who is in favor of the reforms proposed by his administration and pointed out that one of the advantages will be the 60% of the time of the propaganda in the TV.

"Those who have more television time will be able to explain their program better," he said.

He has once again defended pension reform and said he believes in a House approval in February.

Finally, the president once again defended semi-presidentialism and said that a government led jointly by the Executive and the Legislative "favors the stability of institutions."

