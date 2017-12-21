PERU: Kuczynski Claims Innocence In Congress

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski told Congress on Thursday that attempts to oust him put the country's democracy "at stake" and claimed innocence during his defense of a legislative move seeking to remove him from office. Kuczynski is charged with "moral incapacity" for his relationship with the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

"What is at stake is not the vacancy of a president, but democracy, which cost Peru so much to recover, the stability of a prosperous country," Kuczynski said in the opposition-controlled Parliament.

The president denied that he had managed the deposits for US$ 782 thousand that Odebrecht made to his company, Westfield Capital, between 2004 and 2007 in Peru.

"I never participated in the consultancies or made any interest management while I was a minister," he said.

For his part, Alberto Borea, the president's lawyer, told the lawmakers that the will of the people must be respected. He pointed out that not only should Kuczynski's right be respected, but also the right of the people "that he be the president and you be the congressmen."

"We have to respect the will of the people, any interpretation has to be done in favor of what the people said in the past elections," said Borea.

Finally, the lawyer said that President Kuczynski did not lie to the country and due process has been violated against the president.

Congress now debates the vacancy of the president. Immediately after the interventions of the congressmen, the request for the presidential vacancy will be voted on; 87 votes in favor are required for the President to be dismissed.

