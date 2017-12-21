PETROBRAS: Company To Invest US$ 60 Billion In Pre-salt By 2022

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras is directing most of the investments in the area of oil production in the pre-salt layer, and by 2022 around US$ 60 billion in will be destined to the area, said Pedro Parente, Petrobras' chairman, during a press conference.

According to him, Brazil today is the leader in oil exploration in Latin America and the ninth largest producer in the world. The goal is to reach the seventh place in the next few years.

by Agencia CMA Latam

