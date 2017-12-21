COLOMBIA: Colcap Rises 0.34% On Financial Stocks

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, was up 0.34% near to the closing Thursday at 1,486.56 points due to good performance from the financials. Canacol climbs 3.59% after announcing its investments for 2018.

Erika Baquero, an analyst at Alianza Valores, noted that the Colcap (+3.39%) is benefited by financial stocks. Baquero highlighted the Canacol's rebound after announcing its 2018 corporate plan. Canacol announced that in 2018 its capital budget would be US$ 80 million.

Besides Canacol, the shares of ETB (+2.19%), Banco de Bogotá (+1.49%), Cemargos (+1.13%), Grupo Aval (+0.78%), Davivienda (+0.68%), Nutresa (+0.66%), and Preferencial Bancolombia (+0.47%) also trade higher.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,966.20 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.32% rise, after the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States. Wilson Tovar, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, noted that the currency was influenced by the US Department of Commerce, that revealed that third-quarter GDP in the United States rose 3.2% on an annual basis.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.