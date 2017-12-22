European Economics Preview: UK GDP Data Due

Quarterly national accounts from the UK is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's GfK consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking sentiment index is seen unchanged at 10.7 in January.

In the meantime, Finland's producer prices and unemployment figures are due for November.

At 2.45 am ET, detailed quarterly national accounts, household spending and producer prices are due from France. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.5 percent sequential GDP growth for the third quarter.

At 3.00 am ET, producer prices from Spain, final foreign trade data from Hungary are due. Swiss KOF leading indicator is also due.

At 3.30 am ET, Statistics Sweden releases producer prices and retail sales for November.

At 4.00 am ET, and consumer sentiment survey results are due from Italy. Economists forecast the consumer sentiment to rise to 114.6 in December from 114.3 in November.

In the meantime, Poland's unemployment and Iceland's monthly wage reports are due.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is set to release UK final GDP data. Economists expect GDP to grow 0.4 percent sequentially, in line with the preliminary estimate.

At 5.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial orders for October. Orders had declined 3.9 percent on month in September.

