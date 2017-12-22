Dutch GDP Growth Slows As Estimated In Q3

Dutch economic growth moderated as initially estimated in the three months ended September, latest figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.4 percent sequentially in the third quarter, slower than the 1.5 percent rise in the second quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on November 14.

The overall growth in the third quarter was mainly driven by investments, consumption and exports.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth eased to 3.0 percent in the September quarter from 3.3 percent in the June quarter. The flash estimate was confirmed.

