German GfK Consumer Sentiment Set To Rise In January

German consumer confidence is set to improve slightly in January, survey data from the market-research group GfK showed Friday.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to 10.8 for January from 10.7 in December. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 10.7.

GfK said the score suggests that consumer climate can increase once more and will have a successful start in 2018.

Among components, economic and income expectations strengthened in December, while propensity to buy weakened from November.

The economic expectations index rose 0.9 points to 45.2 in December. This was its highest since July 2014.

After falling for three months, the income expectations index climbed 6.4 points to 54.3. On the other hand, the propensity to buy dropped 1.4 points to 57.1 in December.

The failed attempts to form a "Jamaica" coalition do not seem to have had any lasting damage on consumer moods, GfK said.

However, the agency cautioned that the slow progress of Brexit negotiations, the future nature of US trade policy with possible protectionist tendencies, as well as tensions with North Korea could have a negative effect on consumer climate in the future.

