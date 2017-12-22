Finland Unemployment Rate At 40-Month Low

Finland's unemployment rate decreased further in November to the lowest level in more than three years, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.

The jobless rate fell to 7.1 percent in November from 7.3 percent in the previous month.

Moreover, the latest unemployment rate was the weakest since July 2014, when it was 7.0 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 8.1 percent.

The number of unemployed people declined to 190,000 in November from 197,000 in October. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 213,000.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, rose to 14.8 percent in November from 12.3 percent in the previous month.

At the same time, the employment rate edged up to 60.6 percent in November from 60.5 percent a month ago.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 8.2 percent from 8.3 percent.

